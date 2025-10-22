Cresco Labs to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cresco Labs ( (TSE:CL) ) has provided an announcement.

Cresco Labs announced it will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide business highlights, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and engage with stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CL) stock is a Hold with a C$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cresco Labs stock, see the TSE:CL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CL is a Neutral.

Cresco Labs’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage. Technical analysis shows some positive momentum, but valuation concerns persist due to negative profitability. The earnings call highlighted strategic initiatives and operational strengths, but ongoing market challenges and price compression remain significant risks.

More about Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc. is a leading company in the cannabis industry, focusing on the cultivation, production, and distribution of branded cannabis products. It operates a range of popular brands such as Cresco, High Supply, and Sunnyside dispensaries, emphasizing a customer-focused retail experience and industry stewardship through legislative and regulatory initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 379,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$764.1M

