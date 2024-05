Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) has released an update.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share, payable on July 2, 2024, to shareholders on record as of June 15, 2024. The dividend announced by the company is recognized as an eligible dividend for Canadian tax purposes and as a qualified dividend for U.S. tax purposes.

