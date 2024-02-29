Crescent Point Energy’s Strong 2023 Financial Performance

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) has released an update.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. reported a transformative year with a portfolio overhaul, achieving over 900% reserves replacement and generating $980 million in excess cash flow for 2023, while returning $600 million to shareholders. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 15% and expects a strong financial position in 2024, projecting $830 million in excess cash flow. These strategic actions aim to bolster the company’s long-term sustainability and shareholder returns.

