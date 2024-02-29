Crescent Point Completes Key Annual Filings

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) has released an update.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. has completed its annual filing obligations, submitting both its 2023 Annual Information Form and its Form 40-F, which encompasses reserves data and oil and gas information. These documents are available electronically on various platforms including Crescent Point’s website, SEDAR+, and EDGAR systems. The filings provide key data for investors monitoring the company’s performance in the energy sector.

