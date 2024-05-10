Crescent Point Unveils New Identity as Veren Inc.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) has released an update.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., now rebranded as Veren Inc., announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, including a name change and the election of nine board members. The company’s shares will start trading under the new ticker symbol ‘VRN’ on the TSX and NYSE around May 15, 2024. Veren is set to unveil its new website to align with the updated corporate identity.

