Crescent Energy Launches Senior Notes Offering and Buyback Plan

Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a Crescent Energy Company subsidiary, has announced the pricing of $700 million in Senior Notes due 2032, with plans to use the proceeds, along with additional funds, to buy back and potentially fully redeem their outstanding 2026 Senior Notes. The offering will close on March 26, 2024, and the notes will be sold to qualified institutional buyers and certain overseas investors, as they are not registered under U.S. securities laws. The deal includes customary agreements and an agreement not to sell similar debt for 60 days without the Representative’s consent.

