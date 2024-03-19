Crescent Energy Bolsters Finances and Risk Management

Crescent Energy Company Class A (CRGY) has provided an announcement.

Crescent Energy Finance LLC, a subsidiary of CRGY, announced a private placement offering of $700 million Senior Notes due 2032 and initiated a tender offer for its 7.250% Senior Notes due 2026. Crescent Energy’s reserves, primarily in the Eagle Ford and Rockies, show low decline rates and high capital efficiency, enabling robust hedging strategies and minimal capital expenditure to maintain cash flow. The company’s updated disclosures highlight a substantial notional value in its derivative portfolio, aiming to protect against price volatility and ensure long-term commodity price exposure, reflecting a strong focus on risk management and capital return to investors.

Learn more about CRGY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.