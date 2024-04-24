Creo Medical’s Speedboat Slashes NHS Procedure Costs

Creo Medical (GB:CREO) has released an update.

Creo Medical Group’s Speedboat technology has been highlighted for its significant cost savings and operational efficiencies in bowel SSD procedures by the NHS Supply Chain. Real-world data from East Kent University Hospitals demonstrates reductions in patient hospital stays by 87%, critical care costs by 99%, and overall procedure costs. These findings underscore the potential of Speedboat to not only enhance patient outcomes but also to make a substantial impact on reducing NHS waiting lists.

For further insights into GB:CREO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.