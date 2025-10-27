Creo Medical’s Innovative Approach to Lung Cancer: A Clinical Study Update

Creo Medical ((GB:CREO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Creo Medical is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Assessment of the Safety and Performance of the AB1 Electrosurgical System for Bronchoscopic Microwave Ablation of Lung Tissue in Surgical Candidates – UK.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the MicroBlate Flex instrument in treating lung tumors, potentially offering an alternative to surgical removal.

The intervention being tested is the MicroBlate Flex instrument, a device designed to use microwave energy to ablate, or destroy, lung tumor cells. This procedure is intended to provide a less invasive treatment option for patients with cancerous lung tumors.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves up to 18 participants who will undergo the microwave ablation procedure in addition to their planned surgical resection. The study is being conducted at a single site in the UK.

The study began on March 5, 2025, with the last update submitted on September 19, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely updates on its findings.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Creo Medical’s stock performance by demonstrating the efficacy of their technology, potentially influencing investor sentiment positively. In the broader industry context, successful results could position Creo Medical as a leader in non-invasive cancer treatment technologies.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

