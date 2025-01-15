Creo Medical Launches First Robotic-Guided Lung Ablation Cases in UK

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Creo Medical ( (GB:CREO) ) has issued an announcement.

Creo Medical Group PLC has commenced the first robotic-guided microwave ablation procedures for lung cancer at a leading UK hospital as part of its collaboration with Intuitive. This marks the second UK site participating in the Pioneer Programme, which aims to collect clinical evidence before entering the commercial phase. This development is expected to enhance Creo’s position in the medical device industry by providing essential clinical data to support the commercialization of its MicroBlate Flex device.

More about Creo Medical

Creo Medical Group PLC is a medical device company that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices aimed at improving patient outcomes. These devices leverage advanced energy technology for endoscopy, including CROMA powered by Kamaptive, which optimizes surgical capability through adaptive technology to provide flexible, precise, and controlled clinical solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -6.41%

Average Trading Volume: 900,008

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £75.01M

