Credo Technology Appoints Brian Kelleher as Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd ( (CRDO) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Lip-Bu Tan resigned from the board of directors of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, with no disagreements on company matters. Subsequently, Brian Kelleher was appointed as a Class III director effective October 27, 2025, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles at NVIDIA and other tech companies, which may enhance the company’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRDO) stock is a Buy with a $182.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock, see the CRDO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRDO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRDO is a Outperform.

Credo Technology Group’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its stock score. The company’s robust revenue growth and strategic market positioning are significant strengths. However, the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, and technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions. These factors collectively result in a balanced overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on CRDO stock, click here.

More about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 5,464,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $28.06B

For detailed information about CRDO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue