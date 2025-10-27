Credit Corp Group Limited Reports Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Credit Corp Group Limited ( (AU:CCP) ).

Credit Corp Group Limited reported a return to strong earnings growth and laid a foundation for sustained future growth at its Annual General Meeting. The company highlighted its strategic diversification efforts, particularly in consumer lending and US debt buying, which now account for over three-quarters of its earnings. Despite challenges in the Australian and New Zealand debt buying markets, there are signs of potential growth, and the US operations have shown improved performance with increased purchasing activity. The Australian lending business also saw significant earnings growth, setting a positive outlook for 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCP) stock is a Hold with a A$15.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Credit Corp Group Limited stock, see the AU:CCP Stock Forecast page.

More about Credit Corp Group Limited

Credit Corp Group Limited is a diversified financial services company specializing in working with credit-impaired consumers. The company has developed a strong portfolio of businesses in consumer lending and debt buying, with significant operations in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

YTD Price Performance: -1.92%

Average Trading Volume: 325,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.02B

See more insights into CCP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue