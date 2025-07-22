Credit Clear Limited Reports Strong FY25 Financial Performance and Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has issued an update.

Credit Clear Limited reported a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ending June 2025, with a 76% increase in underlying EBITDA to $7.4 million and a 12% rise in revenue to $46.9 million. The company attributes this growth to increased adoption of its digital solutions, improved operating efficiency, and strategic client partnerships, particularly in the insurance sector. With a robust cash position of $15.6 million, Credit Clear is well-positioned for further growth in FY26, aiming to expand its market share and deepen client integration.

Credit Clear Limited is an Australian company specializing in technology and debt collection services. The company focuses on providing digital solutions for debt recovery, primarily targeting sectors such as telecommunications, insurance, financial services, and utilities.

