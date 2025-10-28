Credit Clear Limited Issues Shares for Director Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has shared an announcement.

Credit Clear Limited has announced the issuance of 443,455 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the ASX. These shares are issued to related parties as a substitute for cash remuneration for directors’ fees, as approved in the company’s annual general meetings held in November 2023 and 2024. This move could potentially impact the company’s financial strategy by conserving cash while aligning the interests of directors with shareholders.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for credit management and debt collection. The company aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of financial transactions and interactions between businesses and their customers.

