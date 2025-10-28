Credit Clear Limited Announces Quotation of 51 Million Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has issued an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced the quotation of 51,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 28, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and offering stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s growth strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for credit management and debt recovery. The company leverages technology to enhance efficiency in financial transactions and improve outcomes for clients in the credit sector.

Average Trading Volume: 460,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$121M

