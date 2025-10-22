Credit Clear Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) just unveiled an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced a proposed issue of 92,108,000 ordinary fully paid securities, scheduled for issuance on October 27, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, aimed at strengthening the company’s capital base, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CCR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Credit Clear Limited stock, see the AU:CCR Stock Forecast page.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, specializing in providing innovative payment solutions and credit management services. The company focuses on enhancing the efficiency of debt recovery processes and improving customer engagement through technology-driven platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 396,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.7M

See more insights into CCR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue