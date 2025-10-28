Credit Clear Limited Announces New Securities Quotation on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has provided an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced the issuance of 2,565,990 fully paid ordinary securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CCR. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital resources, which could have significant implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for credit management and debt recovery. The company leverages technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its services, catering to a diverse range of clients seeking to optimize their financial operations.

Average Trading Volume: 460,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$121M

