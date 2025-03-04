Credit Clear Limited Announces Director’s Share Acquisition

An announcement from Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) is now available.

Credit Clear Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Doery acquiring 272,897 ordinary class shares. This acquisition was made in lieu of cash remuneration, as approved at the company’s AGM in November 2023. The change reflects a strategic move to align director interests with company performance, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception positively.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering innovative solutions for managing and recovering debts. The company focuses on leveraging technology to optimize debt recovery processes, providing services that cater to businesses seeking efficient and effective financial management solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -19.12%

Average Trading Volume: 322,350

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$116.6M

