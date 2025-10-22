Credit Clear Expands with Acquisition of ARC Europe and Successful Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ) has issued an update.

Credit Clear Limited has announced the acquisition of ARC Europe, a UK-based debt collection agency, for A$10.9 million. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Credit Clear’s operational efficiencies and accelerate growth by leveraging ARC’s customer base and integrating Credit Clear’s digital platform. Additionally, Credit Clear has secured $20.75 million through an institutional placement to support future growth initiatives, with significant investment from Chair Paul Dwyer. The acquisition is anticipated to be earnings accretive in its first year, expanding Credit Clear’s geographic footprint and unlocking cross-sell opportunities.

Credit Clear Limited is an Australian technology and debt collection provider. The company specializes in digital debt collection solutions and is focused on expanding its market presence both in Australia and internationally.

