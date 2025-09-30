Credit Acceptance Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credit Acceptance ( (CACC) ) has provided an update.

On September 29, 2025, Credit Acceptance Corporation’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to two million additional shares of the company’s common stock. This move, which adds to previous authorizations, allows for repurchases in various forms, including open market and privately negotiated transactions, without a specified expiration date. As of the authorization date, 190,018 shares remained under the prior repurchase authorization, indicating a strategic effort to manage share value and investor returns.

More about Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing auto loans and related financial products to consumers. The company is known for its market focus on subprime borrowers, offering them opportunities to finance vehicle purchases.

