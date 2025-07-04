Credem Ensures Stability Following General Director’s Sudden Passing

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem has issued an announcement.

Credito Emiliano SPA (Credem) has announced the sudden passing of its General Director, Angelo Campani, due to an unexpected illness. The Board of Directors is set to meet on July 9 to decide on the necessary actions moving forward. Despite this loss, Credem assures stakeholders of the bank’s operational continuity through existing delegations and oversight by the General Management.

