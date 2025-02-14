Creative Newtech Limited’s Financial Transparency through SEBI Compliance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Creative Newtech Limited ( (IN:CREATIVE) ) has issued an announcement.

Creative Newtech Limited, operating in the tech industry, has released its Monitoring Agency Report for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The report, issued by Crisil Ratings Limited, outlines the utilization of proceeds from the company’s Preferential Issue in compliance with SEBI regulations, indicating a structured approach towards financial transparency and regulatory adherence.

More about Creative Newtech Limited

YTD Price Performance: -9.71%

Average Trading Volume: 25,142

