Creative Medical Technology’s CELZ-201: A Promising Step in Diabetes Treatment

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ((CELZ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CELZ-201 in Patients With Recent Onset Type 1 Diabetes (CREATE-1).’ The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of CELZ-201, a biological treatment administered intra-arterially, in patients newly diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus. This research is significant as it explores potential advancements in diabetes treatment, which could improve patient outcomes.

The intervention being tested is CELZ-201, a biological treatment involving perinatal tissue-derived cells. Administered via intra-arterial infusion into the dorsal pancreatic artery, CELZ-201 is intended to complement standard Type 1 Diabetes care, potentially enhancing treatment efficacy.

The study follows an interventional design with a randomized, parallel assignment. Participants are divided into two groups: one receiving CELZ-201 and standard care, and the other receiving only standard care. The trial is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on November 7, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on September 30, 2025, indicating ongoing progress. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s development and anticipating results.

For investors, the progress of this trial could influence Creative Medical Technology Holdings’ stock performance. Positive outcomes may enhance investor sentiment and position the company favorably against competitors in the diabetes treatment market. The ongoing study reflects the company’s commitment to innovation in medical treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue