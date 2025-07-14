Create SD Holdings Announces Increased Year-End Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3148) ) is now available.

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. announced an increased year-end dividend of ¥44.00 per share for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, up from the previous forecast of ¥34.00. This decision reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns while continuing to invest in growth, resulting in an annual dividend of ¥78 per share, a ¥14 increase from the prior year.

Create SD Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is committed to returning profits to its shareholders through stable and continuous dividend increases.

Average Trading Volume: 168,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen207.4B

