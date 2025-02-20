Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. to Change Accounting Auditor

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest update is out from create restaurants holdings inc. ( (JP:3387) ).

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. has announced a planned change in its accounting auditor, replacing Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC with PricewaterhouseCoopers Japan LLC. The decision, awaiting approval at the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28, 2025, is part of the company’s strategy to gain fresh perspectives and enhance audit quality as it embarks on a new Medium-Term Management Plan. The change aims to leverage PricewaterhouseCoopers’ expertise, independence, and auditing capabilities to better align with the company’s evolving business environment.

More about create restaurants holdings inc.

YTD Price Performance: 10.51%

Average Trading Volume: 591,669

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen270.9B

For detailed information about 3387 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.