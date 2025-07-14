Create Restaurants Holdings Expands Shareholder Benefits Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

create restaurants holdings inc. ( (JP:3387) ) just unveiled an update.

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. has announced an expansion of its shareholders benefits plan following a decision by its Board of Directors. The company will implement a 2-for-1 stock split of common shares, effective August 31, 2025, and adjust the award classification and amount of ‘Shareholder coupons’ based on the number of shares held. This expansion aims to reward shareholders who regularly support the company, with no substantial changes to the continuous benefits plan. The company has stated that there will be no revisions to its consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending February 2026.

