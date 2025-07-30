CRCC High-Tech Equipment Renews Sales Agreement with CRCC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRCC High-Tech Equipment ( (HK:1786) ) has shared an update.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment has renewed its Machinery Equipment and Accessories Sales Framework Agreement with CRCC, a controlling shareholder, to continue selling railway maintenance machines and related services from January 2026 to December 2028. This agreement, subject to shareholder approval, involves transactions that are significant under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and independent review due to the connected nature of the parties.

More about CRCC High-Tech Equipment

CRCC High-Tech Equipment is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the railway industry. The company specializes in manufacturing and selling large railway track maintenance machines, machinery and track equipment, and providing related services such as parts sales and railway line maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 923,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.47B

See more data about 1786 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

