CRCC High-Tech Equipment Forms Remuneration and Evaluation Committee

An announcement from CRCC High-Tech Equipment ( (HK:1786) ) is now available.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited has established a Remuneration and Evaluation Committee to enhance decision-making procedures and protect the interests of the company and its shareholders. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with formulating and reviewing remuneration policies for directors and senior management, and evaluating their performance, thereby strengthening corporate governance.

