CRCC High-Tech Equipment Enhances Board Governance with New Nomination Committee

CRCC High-Tech Equipment ( (HK:1786) ) has issued an announcement.

CRCC High-Tech Equipment Corporation Limited has established a Nomination Committee to enhance the decision-making process of its Board of Directors, ensuring the protection of the company’s and shareholders’ legal interests. The committee is tasked with setting the standards and procedures for selecting directors and senior management, and it is composed mainly of independent non-executive directors. This move is expected to strengthen corporate governance and align with regulatory standards, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 923,741

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.47B

