Crawford & Company Reports Record 2024 Revenues

Crawford & Company A ( ($CRD.A) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crawford & Company A presented to its investors.

Crawford & Company, a global leader in claims management and outsourcing solutions, operates across more than 70 countries, providing services to insurance companies and self-insured entities. In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, Crawford & Company announced record revenues, with a 17% increase in quarterly revenues to $347.3 million and a 2% rise in annual revenues to $1.293 billion. The company reported a net income of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter, a significant improvement from a loss in the same period last year, although full-year net income decreased by 13% to $26.6 million compared to 2023. Key highlights include strong performance across all business lines, with notable revenue growth in North America Loss Adjusting and International Operations, driven by increased claims activity following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Broadspire also achieved record annual revenues, while Platform Solutions saw a significant quarterly revenue increase. Looking ahead, Crawford & Company remains focused on operational excellence, technological advancements, and maintaining strong client relationships to navigate future challenges and opportunities in the claims management sector.