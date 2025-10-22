Cranswick Director Acquires Shares Under Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cranswick plc announced that Director Christopher Aldersley acquired ordinary shares under the company’s 2024 Buy As You Earn Share Incentive Plan. This acquisition, which included both ‘Partnership Shares’ and ‘Matching Shares,’ reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value, potentially strengthening investor confidence and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CWK) stock is a Buy with a £60.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cranswick stock, see the GB:CWK Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CWK is a Outperform.

Cranswick’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor driving its overall score, supported by solid revenue growth and profitability. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which tempers the overall outlook. The valuation is moderate, providing a balanced view of potential risks and rewards.

Cranswick plc operates in the food production industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and supply of premium, fresh, and added-value food products. The company is known for its emphasis on quality and innovation, catering to a diverse market with a range of meat and convenience food products.

Average Trading Volume: 88,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.7B

