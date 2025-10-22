Craneware Updates Share Capital Following Employee Share Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Craneware ( (GB:CRW) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Craneware plc has updated its issued share capital following recent employee share option exercises, resulting in 35,431,867 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. This change in share capital is significant for shareholders as it affects calculations related to their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CRW) stock is a Hold with a £2473.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:CRW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CRW is a Neutral.

Craneware’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and a solid balance sheet. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators show a neutral trend with no strong momentum. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these areas unaddressed in the analysis.



More about Craneware

Craneware plc is a leader in healthcare financial and operational transformation, offering advanced technologies through its Trisus cloud ecosystem. The company focuses on optimizing performance and financial sustainability for healthcare organizations, providing solutions that simplify healthcare finance and operations. Craneware is recognized for its deep healthcare expertise and engineering excellence, positioning itself as a strategic partner in the industry.

Average Trading Volume: 132,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £801.9M



