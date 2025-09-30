Crane Company Secures New $900M Credit Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crane Company ( (CR) ) has shared an update.

On September 30, 2025, Crane Company entered into a new credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, providing a $900 million term loan and a $900 million revolving facility, both maturing in 2030. This agreement supports the acquisition of Precision Sensors & Instrumentation and replaces a previous credit agreement from March 2023, indicating a strategic financial restructuring to support growth and expansion.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CR is a Outperform.

Crane Company’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators and valuation present some concerns, the company’s strategic acquisition and increased earnings outlook provide a positive outlook.

More about Crane Company

Crane Company operates in the industrial sector, focusing on manufacturing and providing precision sensors and instrumentation. The company is involved in strategic acquisitions to enhance its market position.

Average Trading Volume: 284,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.45B

