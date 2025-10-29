Crane Company Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Crane Company ( (CR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crane Company presented to its investors.

Crane Company is a leading manufacturer specializing in highly engineered components for aerospace, defense, space, and process industry applications. In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Crane Company announced a significant increase in earnings per diluted share (EPS) from continuing operations, reporting a 25% rise to $1.56, with adjusted EPS up by 27% to $1.64. The company also reported a 7.5% increase in sales, driven by core sales growth of 5.6%. Notably, the Aerospace & Electronics segment showed robust performance with a 13% increase in net sales.

Key financial highlights from the report include a 19.6% increase in operating profit to $118.4 million and an adjusted operating profit margin of 20.7%, up from 18.7% the previous year. The company also declared a regular dividend of $0.23 per share for the fourth quarter. Crane’s order backlog grew significantly, with a 16.4% increase, primarily in the Aerospace & Electronics segment, indicating strong future demand.

Additionally, Crane Company announced progress on its pending acquisition of Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI), which is expected to close by the end of the year. The company secured a $900 million delayed draw term loan facility and a $900 million revolving credit facility to support this acquisition and future M&A activities. This strategic move is anticipated to enhance Crane’s financial flexibility and growth prospects in its core markets.

Looking ahead, Crane Company has raised and narrowed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $5.75-$5.95, reflecting a 20% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. The company remains optimistic about its market position, particularly in Aerospace & Electronics, and is focused on converting its pipeline of opportunities to maintain momentum into 2026 and beyond.

