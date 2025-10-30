CRA International Boosts Dividend Amid Strong Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Cra International ( (CRAI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, CRA announced a 16% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.57 per share, payable on December 12, 2025. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 10.8% increase in revenue year over year to $185.9 million and a 12.7% rise in non-GAAP net income. CRA also raised its revenue guidance for the full fiscal year, reflecting confidence in its competitive position despite global economic uncertainties.

The most recent analyst rating on (CRAI) stock is a Buy with a $213.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cra International stock, see the CRAI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CRAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRAI is a Outperform.

CRA International’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors contributing to its score. The company’s solid revenue growth, profitability, and increased revenue guidance highlight its robust position in the consulting industry. Technical analysis and valuation present a more neutral outlook, with no significant overvaluation or undervaluation. Overall, the stock is well-positioned, with strengths outweighing the challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on CRAI stock, click here.

More about Cra International

Charles River Associates (CRA) is a leading global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters related to litigation and regulatory proceedings and assists corporations with business strategy and performance-related issues. Headquartered in Boston, CRA operates worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 93,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

Find detailed analytics on CRAI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue