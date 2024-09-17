CPP Group Plc Reports Steady InsurTech Growth

CPP Group plc (GB:CPP) has released an update.

CPP Group Plc, a provider of digitally delivered assistance products, announced a slight decrease in group revenue to £89.1 million and a loss before tax of £0.7 million in its half-year report for 2024. Despite currency headwinds, CPP India and CPP Turkey performed as expected, while Blink, the Group’s focus for growth in the InsurTech sector, secured new contracts and maintained a 100% partner renewal rate. The Group has also completed its Change Management Programme and exited legacy operations, positioning itself as a leaner InsurTech-focused entity.

