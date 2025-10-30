CPKC Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ( (CP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited presented to its investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CPKC) is a transnational railway company that operates a vast network spanning Canada, the United States, and Mexico, providing freight transportation services and logistics solutions to key markets across North America.

In its latest earnings report, CPKC announced solid financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a revenue increase to $3.7 billion and a rise in diluted earnings per share to $1.01. The company continues to focus on growth and innovation despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 5% increase in volumes, a 3% rise in revenues compared to the same quarter last year, and a decrease in the operating ratio to 63.5%. The company also reported an 11% increase in core adjusted diluted EPS to $1.10. Additionally, improvements in safety metrics were noted, with reductions in both personal injury and train accident frequencies.

CPKC’s management remains optimistic about the company’s future, emphasizing their commitment to delivering on their full-year 2025 guidance through strategic execution and leveraging their North American footprint. The company is poised to continue its trajectory of growth and service excellence in the coming quarters.

