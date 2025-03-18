Coya Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Updates

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) has issued an update.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. provided a corporate update and reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2024, highlighting significant advancements in its clinical trials and financial positioning. The company announced positive outcomes from various studies, including improvements in inflammatory markers in Alzheimer’s patients and progress in trials for Frontotemporal Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Financially, Coya raised $10 million through a private placement and received strategic investments to support its pipeline development. Despite a net loss increase to $14.9 million in 2024, the company remains optimistic about its future milestones and the potential of its therapeutic approaches to create shareholder value.

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that leverage the biology of regulatory T cells (Tregs) to address systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company targets conditions such as neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases through its investigational product candidate pipeline, which includes Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

