Coya Therapeutics Announces Public Offering of Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Coya Therapeutics, Inc. ( (COYA) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Coya Therapeutics, Inc. announced an underwritten public offering of 4,181,818 shares of common stock, expected to close around October 27, 2025, aiming to raise approximately $23 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to use the funds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including funding its clinical development plan, while Lucid Capital Markets acts as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The most recent analyst rating on (COYA) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Coya Therapeutics, Inc. stock, see the COYA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on COYA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COYA is a Neutral.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a mixed outlook. Strong clinical progress and financial stability from a debt-free balance sheet with cash reserves are significant positives. However, persistent profitability and cash flow challenges weigh heavily on the overall score. Technical indicators suggest moderate momentum, while valuation remains pressured by ongoing losses. The company’s strategic advancements and funding efforts are positive but need to translate into improved financial performance to enhance the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on COYA stock, click here.

More about Coya Therapeutics, Inc.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in Houston, TX, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that enhance regulatory T cell (Treg) function to address systemic inflammation and neuroinflammation. The company’s investigational product pipeline includes Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy, targeting conditions such as neurodegenerative, metabolic, and autoimmune diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 135,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about COYA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue