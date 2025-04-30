Cox ABG Group S.A. Announces 2025 Shareholders Meeting

COX ABG Group SA ( (ES:COXG) ) just unveiled an update.

Cox ABG Group S.A. has announced the convening of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 30, 2025, in Seville. The agenda includes approval of the 2024 fiscal year accounts, management reports, and director appointments, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about COX ABG Group SA

YTD Price Performance: -16.41%

Average Trading Volume: 7,318

