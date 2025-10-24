Covenant Logistics Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ( (CVLG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. presented to its investors.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a transportation and logistics company providing asset-based and asset-light services across the United States, including truckload capacity, warehousing, and freight brokerage. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Covenant Logistics reported a mixed financial performance with a slight increase in total revenue to $296.9 million, up 3.1% from the previous year. However, the company’s net income decreased to $9.1 million from $13.0 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting challenges in its Truckload business due to higher costs and under-utilized equipment. The company’s Truckload segment saw a modest revenue increase of 0.3%, while the Expedited segment experienced an 8.2% decline in freight revenue. The Dedicated segment, however, showed a strong performance with a 10.8% increase in freight revenue. Covenant’s Managed Freight segment reported a 14% increase in freight revenue, while the Warehousing segment remained relatively stable. Looking ahead, Covenant Logistics anticipates short-term challenges, including lower profits from its minority investment in TEL and potential impacts from external factors. However, the company remains optimistic about long-term growth opportunities, particularly in its dedicated and warehouse business segments, as it continues to adapt its operations to improve returns.

