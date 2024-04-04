Covenant Logistics EVP Lynn Doster Announces Retirement

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) has shared an update.

Lynn Doster, Executive Vice President of Covenant Logistics Group, has announced her retirement effective December 31, 2024, after significantly contributing to the company’s success, particularly post-Landair acquisition. CEO David Parker praised her leadership and dedication, which were pivotal in enhancing the firm’s specialized market segments. Doster will continue to assist Covenant Logistics Group to ensure a seamless transition even after her retirement.

