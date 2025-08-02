Cousins Properties Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Cousins Properties Inc ( (CUZ) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Cousins Properties Inc presented to its investors.

Cousins Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Atlanta, GA, primarily focused on investing in Class A office buildings in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, the company is known for its expertise in development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets.

In its second quarter of 2025 earnings report, Cousins Properties announced a strong performance with significant leasing activity and strategic acquisitions. The company reported a substantial increase in net income and raised its full-year earnings guidance, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

Key financial highlights include a net income of $14.5 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. Funds From Operations (FFO) also saw an increase, reaching $117.5 million, or $0.70 per share. The company executed 334,000 square feet of office leases, with a notable portion being new and expansion leases. Additionally, Cousins Properties completed the acquisition of The Link, a lifestyle office property in Uptown Dallas, for $218.0 million.

The company also issued $500 million in public unsecured senior notes, using the proceeds to repay existing debt and partially fund the Dallas acquisition. Cousins Properties’ management expressed confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, citing robust leasing pipelines and strategic market presence.

Looking ahead, Cousins Properties has raised its earnings guidance for the full year 2025, anticipating net income between $0.28 and $0.34 per share and FFO between $2.79 and $2.85 per share. The company remains focused on leveraging its strategic investments and maintaining strong operational performance to drive shareholder value.

