Court Sanctions Deliveroo’s Acquisition by DoorDash

Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Deliveroo plc has announced that its acquisition by DoorDash, Inc. has been sanctioned by the court, marking a significant step in the completion of the acquisition process. The acquisition, structured as a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, is expected to lead to the suspension of Deliveroo’s shares from trading on the London Stock Exchange, with the scheme becoming effective upon the delivery of the court order to the Registrar of Companies. This development is poised to impact Deliveroo’s operations and market positioning, as it integrates with DoorDash, a major player in the food delivery industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ROO) stock is a Hold with a £191.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Deliveroo plc Class A stock, see the GB:ROO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROO is a Neutral.

Deliveroo’s stock score is primarily driven by its improving financial performance and positive technical indicators. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield present significant valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo plc operates in the food delivery industry, providing an online platform for customers to order food from local restaurants and have it delivered to their doorstep. The company focuses on leveraging technology to enhance the food delivery experience and expand its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 11,060,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.65B

