Country Garden Resumes Trading After Financial Reporting Recovery

Country Garden Holdings Co ( (HK:2007) ) has provided an update.

Country Garden Holdings Co. has announced the fulfillment of resumption guidance and the resumption of trading, following the publication of its 2023 Annual Results and 2024 Interim Results. This marks a significant recovery step after previous delays in financial reporting, which were due to issues such as auditor resignation and internal restructuring. The company’s efforts to address audit modifications and publish overdue financial statements have been acknowledged, and trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has resumed.

More about Country Garden Holdings Co

Country Garden Holdings Co. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. It is involved in property development and management, with a focus on expansive projects across various regions.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,011

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

