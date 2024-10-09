Country Garden Reports Preliminary Sales Amid Trading Halt

Country Garden Holdings Co (HK:2007) has released an update.

Country Garden Holdings Co. reported unaudited operating figures for September 2024, announcing contracted sales attributable to shareholders of approximately RMB 3.62 billion and around 0.42 million square meters in gross floor area. The company emphasized the preliminary nature of these figures, which are subject to change and should not be relied upon for an accurate measure of current or future performance. Additionally, the company has announced the continued suspension of trading in its shares on the Stock Exchange, following previous suspensions dating back to April 2024.

For further insights into HK:2007 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.