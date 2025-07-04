Country Garden Reports June 2025 Contracted Sales Figures

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Country Garden Holdings Co ( (HK:2007) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Country Garden Holdings Co announced its unaudited operating figures for June 2025, revealing contracted sales of approximately RMB 2.81 billion and a contracted sales GFA of 0.35 million square meters. While these figures provide insight into the company’s performance for the month, they are preliminary and may differ from future audited financial statements, urging investors to exercise caution.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2007) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.40 price target.

More about Country Garden Holdings Co

Country Garden Holdings Co is a prominent real estate company based in China, primarily engaged in property development and management. The company focuses on residential and commercial properties, catering to a diverse market segment within the real estate industry.

Average Trading Volume: 38,677,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$10.53B



