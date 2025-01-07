Country Garden Reports December Sales Amid Continued Trading Suspension

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Country Garden Holdings Co ( (HK:2007) ) has shared an update.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited reported unaudited operating figures for December 2024, revealing contracted sales amounting to approximately RMB3.42 billion and a contracted sales gross floor area of about 0.35 million square meters. Despite these figures, the company cautions investors that these preliminary numbers are subject to change and should not be relied upon as indicators of financial performance. Additionally, the company’s shares remain suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since April 2024, with no indication of when trading will resume, highlighting ongoing uncertainties for investors.

More about Country Garden Holdings Co

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a prominent real estate developer based in China, primarily focused on property development and management. The company is recognized for its extensive portfolio in residential and commercial properties, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,073

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

