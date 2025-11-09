Countplus Limited’s Annual General Meeting Presentation Overview

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Countplus Limited ( (AU:CUP) ).
Countplus Limited has released a presentation for its Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s current status and providing background information. The presentation, authorized by the Board of Count, emphasizes that it is not a comprehensive guide for investors and includes disclaimers about the accuracy and completeness of the information. It also notes that the presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a recommendation to purchase securities in Countplus Limited.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CUP) stock is a Buy with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Countplus Limited stock, see the AU:CUP Stock Forecast page.
More about Countplus Limited
Average Trading Volume: 81,210
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: A$181M
