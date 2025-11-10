Count Limited Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Countplus Limited ( (AU:CUP) ) has issued an update.

Count Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the re-election of Kate Hill as a director, adoption of the remuneration report, and approval of performance rights for the CEO, among others. The successful passing of these resolutions indicates strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued strategic growth and operational stability.

Count Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing accounting and financial advisory services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CUP.

Average Trading Volume: 81,210

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181M

